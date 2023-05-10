Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

RYE traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,001. The firm has a market cap of $496.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $82.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

