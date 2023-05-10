Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the April 15th total of 254,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of PSCE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.62. 61,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,303. The company has a market capitalization of $170.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
