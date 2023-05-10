Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 69,369 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 79% compared to the typical volume of 38,818 put options.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.02. 4,181,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,909,901. The firm has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.89. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Read More

