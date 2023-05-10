Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $117.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.57 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 59.44% and a negative net margin of 601.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Invitae updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Invitae Stock Down 12.4 %

Invitae stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $345.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.41. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Invitae from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Institutional Trading of Invitae

About Invitae

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 96,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

