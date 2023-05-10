InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

NVIV stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $49,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.