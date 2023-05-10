iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $82.76 and last traded at $82.78. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.24.
iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Down 0.6 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.89.
