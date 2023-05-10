IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Invests $138,000 in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,207 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,874,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,018,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 698,808 shares during the last quarter. Price Jennifer C. raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1,280.0% in the third quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 690,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 541,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 15.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,045,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 416,574 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLDD opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $394.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $146.66 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

