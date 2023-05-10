IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.65

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.65 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 24.38 ($0.31). IQE shares last traded at GBX 25.20 ($0.32), with a volume of 1,151,941 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “under review” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a market cap of £193.99 million, a P/E ratio of -612.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

