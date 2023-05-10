Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (IRES registration # 529737) is an Irish REIT focused on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. IRES is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Irish Residential Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Residential Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.