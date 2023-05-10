iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.69

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.69 and last traded at $54.86, with a volume of 111246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

