iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.07. The company had a trading volume of 89,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.02. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

