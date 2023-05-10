iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.11. 63,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 114,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

