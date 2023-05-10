iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 186,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 84,213 shares.The stock last traded at $56.03 and had previously closed at $55.96.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after buying an additional 153,882 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 766.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 143,454 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,438,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,949,000 after buying an additional 128,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 93,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

