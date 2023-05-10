iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWW. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

EWW traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,037. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average is $55.67. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $62.56.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

