iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.35

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.35 and last traded at $81.67, with a volume of 85777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.40.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $678.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEO. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 66,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,126,000. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,148,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

