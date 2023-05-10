iSun (ISUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect iSun to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.11. iSun had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. On average, analysts expect iSun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

iSun Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of iSun stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. iSun has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iSun

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iSun in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISUN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iSun in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iSun during the first quarter worth $43,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iSun in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iSun in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iSun by 29.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About iSun

iSUN, Inc engages in the provision of design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers. The firm is also involved in providing electrical contracting, and data and communication services.

Further Reading

