J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.51

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 32978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JSAIY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 295 ($3.72) to GBX 300 ($3.79) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 228 ($2.88) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 213 ($2.69) to GBX 219 ($2.76) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.20.

J Sainsbury Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.

Featured Stories

