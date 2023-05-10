Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Plans $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE:JXN traded down $5.49 on Wednesday, reaching $29.04. 3,757,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,659. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.78). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of ($749.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $367,424.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,648 shares of company stock valued at $907,829 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in Jackson Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 99.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

