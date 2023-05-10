Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Announces Earnings Results

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.78), Briefing.com reports. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of ($749.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 EPS.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 16.0 %

Shares of JXN traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,251,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,019. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 9,877 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $367,424.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $493,695.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $367,424.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at $964,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,648 shares of company stock valued at $907,829 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

