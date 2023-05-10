James L. Janik Purchases 506 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) Director James L. Janik purchased 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.92 per share, for a total transaction of $13,621.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,026.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

PLOW traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 88,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,041. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $620.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,313,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,313,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 947,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 705,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,772,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLOW shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

