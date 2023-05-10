Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on May 31st

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Janus Henderson Group has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Janus Henderson Group has a dividend payout ratio of 67.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 1.1 %

JHG opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,973.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

