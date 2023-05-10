JMP Securities Lowers Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target to $15.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on HTGC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.
Hercules Capital Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE:HTGC opened at $13.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41.
Insider Activity at Hercules Capital
In other Hercules Capital news, Director Wade Loo purchased 4,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Wade Loo acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,305.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at $530,622.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hercules Capital Company Profile
Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.
