JMP Securities Lowers Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target to $15.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HTGC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $13.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Wade Loo purchased 4,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Wade Loo acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,305.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at $530,622.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

