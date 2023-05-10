John Donofrio Sells 14,253 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.30. 3,435,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,944,000 after buying an additional 224,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,513,000 after purchasing an additional 371,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,026,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,094,000 after purchasing an additional 235,853 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.