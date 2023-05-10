Joystick (JOY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $117,811.60

Joystick (JOY) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $10.51 million and approximately $117,811.60 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00025287 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018692 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,630.24 or 1.00027379 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0477673 USD and is down -13.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $17,383.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

