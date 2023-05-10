Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 10th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDAGet Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Kamada Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. Kamada has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.64 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the first quarter worth $1,645,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kamada by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.