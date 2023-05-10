Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. Kamada has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.64 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the first quarter worth $1,645,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kamada by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.