Kaspa (KAS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $435.94 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $435.94 million and $10.04 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,439,986,804 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,433,674,123.867523. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02284293 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $10,925,899.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

