Kava (KAVA) Price Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Kava has a total market cap of $426.75 million and $143.87 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00003003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00055276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00037429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018920 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 512,526,304 tokens and its circulating supply is 512,575,492 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

