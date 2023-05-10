KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Trading 20% Higher

KCR Residential REIT plc (LON:KCR – Get Rating) traded up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 30,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.09).

KCR Residential REIT Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.96. The stock has a market cap of £3.13 million, a P/E ratio of -900.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.38, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

KCR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KCR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KCR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.