Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.05

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.05 and traded as high as $16.05. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 1,081 shares traded.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 million, a P/E ratio of -68.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

In related news, Director John Russell bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $65,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,980 shares of company stock valued at $62,291. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, International, and Corporate. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, work surfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

