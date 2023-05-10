Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Purchases New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,920,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,168,000 after purchasing an additional 71,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,540,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,006,618,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.33. 557,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,113. The company has a market cap of $360.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,583 shares of company stock valued at $80,632,965 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

