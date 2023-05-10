Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Kforce has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Kforce has a payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kforce to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Kforce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 156,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,238. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.91. Kforce has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $73.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.56 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 4.26%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,909.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Kforce by 83.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kforce by 82.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

