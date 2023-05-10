Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $929.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of KGC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. 14,149,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,921,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.47. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -25.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after buying an additional 11,097,512 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after buying an additional 9,285,284 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,756,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,713,000 after acquiring an additional 172,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,731,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,647 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.