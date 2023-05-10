Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 3048344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $929.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,172,105 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $688,468,000 after buying an additional 7,285,051 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 24.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,405,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $283,526,000 after buying an additional 14,955,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,876,000 after buying an additional 1,717,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after buying an additional 11,097,512 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after buying an additional 9,285,284 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.93.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

