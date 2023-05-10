KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

NYSE KKR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,630. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.59%.

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,688,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,308,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,935,000 after purchasing an additional 102,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

