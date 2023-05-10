Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Klabin Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLBAY traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. 3,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964. Klabin has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73.

Get Klabin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Klabin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

About Klabin

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forest, Pulp, Paper, and Conversion. The Forest segment involves the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus to supply the company’s pulp and paper mills and sale of wood (logs) to third parties in the domestic market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.