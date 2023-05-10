KOK Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.03 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, KOK has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. KOK has a market cap of $23.03 million and $720,912.01 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0461 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018651 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,456.27 or 0.99951532 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000096 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.04842988 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $739,743.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.