KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $732.86 million and $1.96 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for $7.56 or 0.00027419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,474,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,974,735 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is a cryptocurrency created by the KuCoin exchange that provides its holders with various benefits such as discounted trading fees, rewards from promotional activities, and dividends from trading fees generated by the platform. Additionally, KCS holders can participate in the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) ecological plan, a decentralized blockchain network that aims to promote the development of the KuCoin economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.