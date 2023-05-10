Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report issued on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KLIC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $46.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $58.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.