Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Announces $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Lamar Advertising has a payout ratio of 89.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.1%.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,887. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $111.49. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 167.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Articles

