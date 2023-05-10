LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $973.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LCII traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.49. The stock had a trading volume of 155,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,757. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $139.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Roth Mkm cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in LCI Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in LCI Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

