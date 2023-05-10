Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.48

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.48 and last traded at $70.25, with a volume of 530102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Legend Biotech Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $95,415,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,422,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,852,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after acquiring an additional 639,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

