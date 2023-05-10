Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Up 5.4%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.43. Approximately 549,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,262,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMND. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Lemonade Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 93.89%. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $29,058.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,621.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Lemonade by 91.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Lemonade by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

