Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.53

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 2130562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.