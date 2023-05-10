LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 6,500 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.3% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MRK traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.93. 1,718,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,985,357. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.00 and its 200-day moving average is $108.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,073 shares of company stock worth $57,755,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.