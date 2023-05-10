LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $1.45 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,564,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,928,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $143.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

