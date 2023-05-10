LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $506,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.13. 7,015,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,412,432. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a market cap of $215.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

