LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 15,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $287.91. The stock had a trading volume of 20,463,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,572,086. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $292.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $711.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.89.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $289.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

