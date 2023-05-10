LGT Group Foundation Buys 64,759 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,759 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 87.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Medtronic by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3 %

Medtronic stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.36. 1,455,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,190,652. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average is $81.82. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

