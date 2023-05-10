Li Auto Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 25,104 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,336 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,175,000 after buying an additional 621,085 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,211,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,419,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,700 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 8,233,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,708,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,261,000 after purchasing an additional 323,341 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded up $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.22. 27,710,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,201,045. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

About Li Auto

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.