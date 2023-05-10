Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 146.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Light & Wonder stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.64. 555,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,769. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $68.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $4,164,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,079,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,731,061.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

